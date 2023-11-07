Inter Parfums: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $368 million in the period.

Inter Parfums expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.3 billion.

