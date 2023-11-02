Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $132 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $472 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.