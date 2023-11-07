Intapp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102.5 million to $103.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $422.5 million to $426.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.