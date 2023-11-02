Insulet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.9 million. The…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $432.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PODD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.