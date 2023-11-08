Installed Building Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $68 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $706.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $718.2 million.

