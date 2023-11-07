Inspire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $153.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $608 million to $612 million.

