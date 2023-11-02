Inseego: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $42 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.