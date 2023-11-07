Inogen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.7 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.97.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $84 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.9 million.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $320 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.