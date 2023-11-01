VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Innovative Industrial Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:57 PM

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Park City, Utah, said it had funds from operations of $64.8 million, or $2.29 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.3 million, or $1.45 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIPR

