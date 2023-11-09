INNOVATE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VATE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.