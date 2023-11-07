Live Radio
Innospec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:01 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $39.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $464.1 million in the period.

