Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 13

DDC Enterprise – Hong Kong, China, 4.3 million shares, priced $9.50-$11.50, managed by CMB International Capital/The Benchmark Company. Proposed NYSE symbol DDC. Business: Sells prepared food products and operates a recipe sharing platform in China.

Ryde Group – Singapore, 2.3 million shared, priced $4-$5, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed NYSE American symbol RYDE. Business: Operates a ride-hailing app in Singapore.

Signing Day Sports – Scottsdale, Ariz., 1.5 million shares, priced $4-$6, managers Boustead Securities. Proposed NYSE American symbol SGN. Business: Operates a recruiting platform for student athletes.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

