Ingles: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.77.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.8 million, or $11.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.89 billion.

