Independent Contract Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

