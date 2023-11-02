ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $113.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

