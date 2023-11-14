Immunic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

