Immersion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Monday reported profit of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aventura, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

