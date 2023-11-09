Illumina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $754 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $754 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $4.77. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

