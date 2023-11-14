IHS Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $265.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $265.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 48 cents per share.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $467 million in the period.

IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion.

