IHeartMedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $953 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.6 million.

