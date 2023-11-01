Idexx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $212.2 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $212.2 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $915.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.1 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.74 to $9.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.