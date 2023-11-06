Live Radio
ICU Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 5:16 PM

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported profit of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $553.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

