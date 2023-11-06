Ichor Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ichor Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICHR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.