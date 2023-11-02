ICF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23.7…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23.7 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $501.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.1 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion.

