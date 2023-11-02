ICE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $541 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $541 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

