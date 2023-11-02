Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
ICE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:47 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $541 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

