Icad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

