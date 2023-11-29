Live Radio
IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 7:50 PM

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $934,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

