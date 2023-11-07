Live Radio
IAC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 5:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $390.5 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.72 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

