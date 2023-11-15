I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.5 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $96.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $811,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $370.2 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $385 million to $410 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIV

