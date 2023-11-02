Live Radio
Home » Latest News » I-80 Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:04 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAUX

