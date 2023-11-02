Hyatt Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $68 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $68 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

