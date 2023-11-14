Hut 8: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.9 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 9 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

