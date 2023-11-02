Huron Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $21.5 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $367.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $358.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331 million.

