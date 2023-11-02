Huntington Ingalls: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $148 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

