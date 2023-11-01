Humana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $832 million. The…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $832 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $6.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.15 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.53 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.37 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $28.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

