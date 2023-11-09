Hudson Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported earnings of $533,000…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported earnings of $533,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

