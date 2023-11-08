HudBay Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.5 million. The Toronto-based…

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $480.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBM

