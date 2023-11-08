HubSpot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $557.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $556 million to $558 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.66 to $5.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion.

