H&R Block: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $163.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $183.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.4 million.

