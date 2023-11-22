HP, United Airlines rise; Nordstrom, Deere fall, 11/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Nvidia Corp., down $12.28 to $487.16.
The chipmaker reported strong financial results, but was weighed down by concerns over export restrictions to China.
Autodesk Inc., down $15.01 to $202.66.
The design software company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for its current quarter.
HP Inc., up 79 cents to $28.66.
The personal computer and printer maker reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Nordstrom Inc., down 69 cents to $14.21.
The department store trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Deere & Co., down $11.89 to $370.76.
The maker of tractors and other agricultural equipment gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Docebo Inc., down 97 cents to $49.45.
The software maker said its founder, Claudio Erba, will step down as CEO next year.
Guess Inc., down $2.91 to $20.81.
The clothing and accessories retailer cut its financial forecast.
United Airlines Inc., up 36 cents to $39.80.
Airlines rose as slumping oil prices raised hopes for lower fuel costs.
