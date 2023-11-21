HP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $974 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.82 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.26 billion, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 86 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

