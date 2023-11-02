Howmet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $188 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $188 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.76 to $1.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.56 billion.

