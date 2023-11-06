Howard Hughes Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Monday reported a loss…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Monday reported a loss of $544.2 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $10.97 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $268.7 million in the period.

