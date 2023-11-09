How to Navigate a Hybrid Work Environment

What was once considered a luxury — the option to work from home — has quickly evolved into the new…

What was once considered a luxury — the option to work from home — has quickly evolved into the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hybrid work model combines at-home hours with in-office requirements. If you’re grappling with the transition to this workplace model, no need to stress. Read on for tips to help you navigate the hybrid work environment like a pro.

What Is a Hybrid Work Environment?

A hybrid work environment is a flexible setup where employees split their time between working from home and heading into the office. Employees get the comfort of working in their pajamas, plus the social interactions that come with a traditional office. Hybrid work arrangements can vary depending on the employer. Some may only require employees to work on-site during particular weeks of the month. Some other employers require employees to be in the office two days per week.

While the concept of hybrid work sounds great in theory, there are still some challenges to be addressed.

5 Tips to Help You Thrive in a Hybrid Work Environment

A hybrid environment presents a unique blend of remote and in-office work that promises flexibility, yet poses its own set of challenges. Here are five actionable tips to help you navigate and thrive in this new hybrid work landscape.

Take the Onboarding Process Seriously

“Being engaged with the onboarding process at any job is important, but it’s even more critical for hybrid workplaces, where you may not have as obvious of a support system,” says Elizabeth Rieveley, chief people officer at MeridianLink, a digital lending platform for financial institutions. That support system may include colleagues you sit next to, on-site human resources and technology assistance, and other resources.

So, if you’re new to the hybrid work model, take advantage of resources your new employer offers, such as an onboarding mentor to help you navigate your first few months with the company. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, get to know your co-workers, and identify who to turn to when you run into trouble.

Set Clear Boundaries

Without clear boundaries, it’s easy to blur the lines between work and personal life, especially if you’re working from home most days. Without it, you risk burnout, reduced productivity and slipping into “always-on” mode.

Setting clear boundaries could look like:

— Letting your team know your available hours and sticking to them.

— Creating a dedicated workspace at home so you’re not working from your bed.

— Switching off work notifications once you’re off the clock.

— Setting boundaries for meetings such as “no meeting days” or a maximum number per day.

— Establishing rules about when you can be contacted for work-related matters.

If someone at work attempts to overstep your boundaries, try using the following example sentences to communicate your needs:

— “I understand you may need this urgently, but I’m in the middle of something else. Can we revisit this in our scheduled meeting?”

— “Though I’m working from home, I’ll be unavailable during my lunch hours for personal time.”

— “I notice that our conversations often extend beyond work hours. Can we try to keep discussions within the designated work time?”

— “My weekends are reserved for family and personal time. Let’s discuss this when we get back to work on Monday.”

Advocate for Yourself

“In remote or hybrid settings, it’s normal for high-quality contributions to go unnoticed. So, it falls upon you to humbly keep a running documented list of the contributions you have made throughout the year,” advises Taylor Bradley, head of HR business partners and compensation at Turing, a data-science-driven jobs platform.

By doing so, you’ll be able to provide your manager with a well-crafted refresher of your impact throughout the year when it comes to performance appraisal time. “After all, managers are people, too, and it’s easy for them to fall into the trap of recency bias,” adds Bradley, who has over a decade of experience in human resources leadership.

Prioritize Self Care

Remote and hybrid work is becoming increasingly popular, but it may not be as beneficial to your mental health. Hybrid work is associated with an increased likelihood of anxiety and depression symptoms compared to in-person work, according to a study by the Integrated Benefits Institute, a nonprofit research organization. Going back and forth between working in the office and at home can be both mentally and physically exhausting.

To prevent burnout, prioritize self-care and take mental breaks throughout the day. “Block off specific times for projects, meetings with colleagues, learning a new skill, walking, reading, meditation, etc. You’ll be a much more productive worker when you take your well-being into account,” says Trevor Bogan, regional director at the Top Employers Institute in North America.

However, if you find that despite taking these measures and seeking mental health support, you still struggle to adapt to the demands of hybrid work, it may be a sign to explore new job opportunities.

Familiarize Yourself With the Technology

Being tech-savvy in a hybrid work environment is crucial since you won’t have someone to help you out in person all the time. “From company-issued devices to email and instant messaging platforms, make sure you have a strong grasp of all the tools you need to connect with your colleagues and do your best work,” Rieveley says. If you haven’t already, take the time to familiarize yourself with the following tools that many hybrid-first workplaces may use:

— Video conferencing tools such as Google Meet, Zoom and Webex.

— Team collaboration tools such as Asana, Trello, Basecamp, Google Docs and Slack.

— Collaborative note-taking tools such as Evernote, Notion and Microsoft OneNote.

— Virtual whiteboard and mind-mapping tools such as Miro and MindMeister.

— Customer relationship management tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot and Zoho.

Is Hybrid Work Here to Stay?

While nobody can predict the future, it’s safe to say that hybrid work has staying power. According to a recent report by McKinsey, as of fall 2022, workers were going to the office an average of just 3.5 days per week, down 30% from pre-pandemic times. To thrive in this new work model, take the time to acquire the above-mentioned tools and skills to prevent burnout and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

