How to Maximize a Gap Year Before Medical School

As medical school becomes more competitive, more premedical students are deciding to take a gap year after graduation, largely in an effort to become as competitive an applicant as possible.

At its best, a gap year can be a valuable use of time, offering unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. At its worst, it can be an unproductive time sink, taken only in a vague effort to “add to an application” and not to gain meaningful life experiences.

I’is crucial to understand how to make the most of your gap year before med school, not only to improve your competitiveness for admission but to properly use and enjoy this exciting post-graduate time as a young professional.

Strategies to Enhance Your Medical School Application

When organized and planned correctly, your gap year can significantly bolster your medical school application. Consider each of these opportunities, or a combination, in the context of your unique application strengths and weaknesses — as well as the type of school you are targeting — to find what aligns best with your interests.

Research Opportunities

Engaging in medical research during your gap year can provide invaluable experience and insights into the biomedical enterprise, and help you to understand the scientific side of medical decision-making. It also demonstrates your commitment to scientific inquiry, critical thinking and problem-solving, and will be useful if you’re looking to apply to medical schools that emphasize research for their applicants and current students.

Cons include a lack of direct patient interaction in most research settings. Remember, therefore, to seek research positions that align with your interests and your future career goals. Don’t sit in a basic science laboratory if it’s the last place you want to be, just because you believe a medical school will want to see that research. Instead, engage in clinical research, perhaps even as a clinical research coordinator, or gather clinical information from chart reviews.

Clinical Experience

Working in a health care setting such as a hospital, clinic or nursing home allows you to gain firsthand exposure to patient care. If you did not gain experience working directly in health care as an undergrad, this will be essential for your application, but more so for your ability to judge whether this career is truly right for you.

This is a critical benefit of gaining experience during a gap year. The journey into a medical career is a very, very long one, and you are only doing yourself a disservice by not fully understanding the process and the field itself.

Ideally, the patient interactions and medical procedures you witness will deepen your understanding of the health care field and reinforce your desire to pursue a medical career. If the opposite is true, it is much better to discover this early in the journey rather than later. Remember that there are many meaningful careers out there besides clinical medicine!

Volunteering or Working Directly in Health Care

Volunteering in the medical field, particularly in community health programs or nonprofit organizations, allows you to contribute directly to your community, can demonstrate your dedication to serving underserved communities and can be very personally meaningful. Such experiences give an opportunity to show schools your empathy toward marginalized populations and desire to make a positive impact on health care disparities, one of the leading challenges facing clinical medicine in the U.S.

A potential drawback is that most volunteer opportunities won’t provide as much in-depth clinical exposure as directly working in a health care setting.

Additional Academic Courses

If your academic metrics — GPA and MCAT scores — are lower than the averages of your target schools, consider enrolling in additional science courses or advanced coursework during your gap year to strengthen your academic foundation. This is the best strategy to counteract low metrics if that is your application’s weakness, and perhaps more importantly, these courses can help you excel in your medical school coursework.

If you can, consider also taking on part-time clinical research or volunteer opportunities to continue active engagement in medicine-facing disciplines.

Tips for Staying Motivated and Productive During Gap Years

It can be challenging to maintain motivation during a gap year, which can feel like a well-deserved break from the intensity of academic studies. To remain productive, keep these tips in mind.

Set Clear Goals

Define your goals for the gap year — quantitatively whenever possible — whether it’s gaining clinical experience, completing a set number of research projects or improving your GPA through post-grad coursework. Clear objectives will keep you focused and motivated in the limited time frame of a gap year.

If possible, try to complete at least one research project early in the year so that you have something substantive to add to your application and discuss in interviews.

Create a Schedule

Establish a weekly schedule to allocate time for study, work and personal activities. A structured routine can help you stay on track toward goals and appropriately allocate time to enjoy important life experiences.

Medical training is intense, so allow some time to enjoy hobbies and maintain personal relationships during your gap year.

Stay Connected

Network with medical professionals and mentors, particularly those in academic medical centers, to stay connected with the medical field. If possible, attend conferences, seminars and workshops to expand your knowledge of the field and begin forming a network of mentors who will help guide you through your journey into medicine.

Reflect and Reevaluate

Periodically assess your progress toward your goals, both short- and long-term. If you find that your interests or priorities have evolved, it’s okay to adjust your plans accordingly, especially before committing to lengthy medical training.

By carefully considering your options, setting clear goals and staying engaged with your interests and within your community, you can maximize your gap year and prepare yourself for the challenges and rewards of medical school and an eventual career in medicine.

