How to Handle a Law School Application Mistake

In the practice of law, details matter. A misplaced comma could spark a multimillion-dollar contract dispute. Sloppy writing, misread instructions or a missed deadline could potentially cost clients their freedom or their livelihood.

Thus, it’s unsurprising that law school admissions offices are not entirely merciful when it comes to careless mistakes on your law school application.

That said, some mistakes are worse than others. As embarrassing as a typo may be, rushing to update admissions offices with a corrected essay would almost certainly backfire and project a lack of confidence and professionalism.

So, what do you do if you notice a mistake in your application?

— Objectively assess the mistake.

— Call rather than email.

— Don’t overreact.

Objectively Assess the Mistake

Admissions officers are human beings, and they tend to give applicants the benefit of the doubt. They understand that everyone makes mistakes, and they have made abundantly clear that an occasional typo will not affect an applicant’s chances.

Furthermore, applications are generally read quickly, with less than full attention. An extra letter or repeated word or slight grammatical mistake is likely to go unnoticed.

So, if you overlooked a minor typo in your proofreading, laugh it off and let sleeping dogs lie.

On the other hand, if you realize that you accidentally called a school by the wrong name, made an incomplete disclosure in response to a character and fitness question or uploaded the wrong draft of an essay, then you have a real problem on your hands.

Call Rather Than Email

If you notice a mistake that could potentially jeopardize your chances, try to contact the law school as quickly as possible. Time is of the essence, since law schools are only likely to let you substitute a document with a new version if your application has not yet been reviewed.

While it may be tempting to email the school rather than suffer the shame of admitting your error, you’re actually more likely to resolve the situation through a phone call.

The folks who staff admissions offices tend to be kind to nervous applicants, as long as they are polite and respectful. Over the phone, it may be easier to plead your case and work out an immediate fix.

Don’t Overreact

If your efforts to address a mistake hit a brick wall, you are likely to do more harm than good if you send multiple follow-up emails or contact the dean of admissions.

At some point, you may need to accept that there’s nothing more you can do but await your results.

And if you end up rejected, don’t take it personally. If the mistake threw off your whole cycle, it may be worth it to reapply.

If the mistake affected just one law school, try to take it in stride. You could always start at a different law school and apply to transfer.

At the end of the day, the best mistake is one you catch before you submit your applications. Rolling admission is a gradual process, so it’s well worth it to spend time proofreading all your materials multiple times. Ask a relative or friend to read over them, too, because a pair of fresh eyes may catch something you overlooked because you’re too familiar with the material.

View this as a test of error proofing, potentially as important a test as the LSAT. After all, when you’re a lawyer, your client’s fate may depend on your impeccable attention to detail.

