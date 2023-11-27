How to Decorate Small Spaces for the Holidays

Whether it’s your first apartment as newlyweds, a tiny house or a modest snowbird chalet, decorating small spaces for the…

Whether it’s your first apartment as newlyweds, a tiny house or a modest snowbird chalet, decorating small spaces for the holidays can be dramatic, colorful and festive when renters and homeowners display a bit of seasonal creativity.

An advantage of small-space holiday decorating is you can stick to a budget, which someone who might have recently moved into a new home may need to do, say interior design experts and exterior decorators. Plus, petite displays can draw the viewer in closer, making each one special and a key part of your overall home’s decor.

“Decking the halls in an elf-sized space can seem like a holiday miracle. But getting that cozy feel is absolutely achievable with some simple design hacks,” says Nicole Cullum, founder of wallpaper, textile and home decor company Color Caravan, who uses these tricks for her small adobe-style apartment in Taos, New Mexico.

“Don’t have a chimney? No problem. Drape a festive garland over a shelf or simply tack one on a wall in an arch shape,” Cullum says. “Hang stockings from thumb tacks concealed under the garland for a cute moment Santa is sure to reward.”

Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Christmas, pick a singular color and decorate your home with that splashy hue. Colorful strands of lights is a cost-effective way to light up any room. Homeowners also may want to invest in a high-quality artificial tree that has the staying power to remain a holiday staple for years to come.

Here are 10 ways to make your small-scale home feel full of cheer this holiday.

[READ: 10 Ways to Style the Perfect Dining Room for Holiday Guests]

Incorporate decorative boxes. Buy holiday storage containers with the idea that they can be included in a seasonal scene, recommends Amber Shay, national vice president of design studios at Meritage Homes in Scottsdale, Arizona. Containers in fun colors and designs that match your decor can be used to add height to a display or set out among your decorations because they are as festive as the rest of your trimmings, says Shay.

Make decorations pop with fresh paint. If you inherited your family’s old but beloved ornaments or if you bought a bunch from a flea market and want them to look fresh, consider spray painting them. Cara D. Newhart, a podcast host and designer behind Never Skip Brunch, an interior design blog, recommends upcycling seasonal decorations. “I personally love the metallic spray paints from Behr, such as Vintage Gold and Nickel,” Newhart says. “For more of a challenge, you can create a wreath using wooden planks or even paint sticks and paint it fun, festive colors.”

Pick the right tree. Cullum recommends an alpine tree rather than a traditional full Douglas fir if you celebrate Christmas. “These trees, also called slender or slim trees, can be real or artificial, and found at tree farms or online,” Cullum says. “Alpine trees have a smaller branch diameter so they can easily fit into tight corners but still have great height for visual effect.”

Size down. Detroit-based Lawrielle West is the founder, culture creator and community organizer behind the lifestyle brand KwanzaaMe, which promotes the year-around celebration of Kwanzaa. She recommends those celebrating Kwanzaa in a small apartment or limited space use a smaller-sized Kinara or candle holder that fits well into their room. A tabletop or wall-mounted Kinara is another alternative, West says.

Likewise, Alice Moszczynski, an interior designer based in Rockaway Beach, New York, recommends those celebrating Hanukkah “consider a tabletop menorah or LED versions for a safe and space-conscious celebration.”

If you opt for a tree, a tabletop tree is cute and easier on the pocketbook, says Tom Su, owner of Lawn Edging in Melbourne, Australia. “These smaller trees can be decorated,” Su says. “You may also choose to have a wall-mounted tree or a flat-back one in order to take up less space.” Su suggests using mini ornaments so you don’t overpower the tree or potted plant you’re using.

[8 Great Ways to Make a Smaller Bathroom Feel Large and Luxurious]

Think neutral. By keeping your holiday decor neutral, you can use it beyond the holidays, through the winter, says Jennifer Verruto, founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors in San Diego, California. “For example, ditch that bright red vase for a simple ceramic or gold one instead. Something neutral yet festive can be easily updated to reflect a specific season or mood,” she says.

[How to Set Your Holiday Table]

Go higher. “When you’re short on floor space, make the most of your vertical space and surfaces,” Cullum says. “Hang seasonal wreaths from satin or velvet ribbon over doors and windows. Complete the look by draping each area with lush, green garlands for a full effect.” You also can make a media center a festive display by wrapping it in holiday paper, she says. “Accent the console top with a small wreath filled with ornaments and your favorite holiday candle.”

Use natural elements. Bringing the outside inside by using fall foliage makes a holiday-decorated home feel full of seasonal scents and scenes. “Consider a wreath of fall leaves for your front door,” Shay says. “Or use pumpkins for seasonally themed centerpieces for your dining room table. And cut branches from trees to create more sculptural and natural floral arrangements.”

Keep surfaces simple. “It’s easy for surfaces to become overcrowded around the holidays with lots of decorations in a small space,” says Laura Price, founder at The Home Organisation in London. “Consider swapping out some of your year-round decor and packing them away until after the holidays.” You also can do an annual rotation, Price says, creating two groups of decorations with different color schemes and themes and alternating them.

More from U.S. News

11 Steps to Winterize a House

Want To Spruce Up Your Home in 2024? Add a Wall Mural

A Home Maintenance Checklist for Every Season

How to Decorate Small Spaces for the Holidays originally appeared on usnews.com