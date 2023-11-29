How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/29/2023

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as drops in several Big Tech companies offset gains in other…

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as drops in several Big Tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed down 0.1% Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2% and the Dow eked out a gain of 13 points.

Facebook parent company Meta fell 2% and Google’s parent company Alphabet gave up 1.6%. General Motors jumped 9.4% after the automaker announced a big stock buyback, raised its dividend and said it wouldn’t have any trouble absorbing the costs of its new labor contract. Treasury yields fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.31 points, or 0.1%, to 4,550.58

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.44 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,430.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 23.27 points, or 0.2%, to 14,258.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11 points, or 0.6% to 1,803.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.76 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 40.27 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.69 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 711.08 points, or 18.5%.

The Dow is up 2,283.17 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,792.01 points, or 36.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.56 points, or 2.4%.

