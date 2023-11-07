How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street as markets continue to absorb the big swings that have shaken them in recent…

Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street as markets continue to absorb the big swings that have shaken them in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday. Gains in several Big Tech companies helped push the index higher, even though more stocks fell than rose. The Dow added 56 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased following its own sharp swings since the summer. Oil prices fell sharply to take some pressure off inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude fell back below $78 per barrel to where it was in July.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,378.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.74 points, or 0.2%, to 34,152.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 121.08 points, or 0.9%, to 13,639.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.79 points, or 0.3% to 1,733.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.04 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 91.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 161.57 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 27.55 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 538.88 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 1,005.35 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,173.37 points, or 30.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 28.09 points, or 1.6%.

