How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street as markets continue to absorb the big swings that have shaken them in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday. Gains in several Big Tech companies helped push the index higher, even though more stocks fell than rose. The Dow added 56 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.
The 10-year Treasury yield eased following its own sharp swings since the summer. Oil prices fell sharply to take some pressure off inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude fell back below $78 per barrel to where it was in July.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,378.38.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.74 points, or 0.2%, to 34,152.60.
The Nasdaq composite rose 121.08 points, or 0.9%, to 13,639.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.79 points, or 0.3% to 1,733.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 20.04 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 91.28 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 161.57 points, or 1.2%
The Russell 2000 is down 27.55 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 538.88 points, or 14%.
The Dow is up 1,005.35 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,173.37 points, or 30.3%
The Russell 2000 is down 28.09 points, or 1.6%.
