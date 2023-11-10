How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/10/2023

Wall Street rose sharply to add to an already strong November, which is on track to be one of the…

Wall Street rose sharply to add to an already strong November, which is on track to be one of the market’s best months of the year.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Friday in a widespread rally that lifted everything from Big Tech behemoths to the smallest, money-losing companies. The Dow gained 391 points, and the Nasdaq rose 2%.

Stocks climbed as markets recovered from the prior day’s slump, triggered in part by worries about additional hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bets diminished for a December hike by the Fed, even though a report in the morning showed inflation expectations on the rise.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 67.89 points, or 1.6%, to 4,415.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391.16 points, or 1.2%, to 34,283.10.

The Nasdaq composite rose 276.66 points, or 2%, to 13,798.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.09 points, or 1.1% to 1,705.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.90 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 221.78 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 319.82 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.38 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 575.74 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 1,135.85 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,331.63 points, or 31.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 55.92 points, or 3.2%.

